Data Respons ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

The shareholders of Data Respons ASA are hereby given notice of the annual general meeting to be held at the company's premises at Sandviksveien 26, Høvik, in Bærum on Friday 12 April 2019 at 1 p.m. Please find attached the notice of annual general meeting with registration form, proxy form and the proposal from the Nomination Committee. Please refer to the company's website: www.datarespons.com/investors/generalmeeting for further information.

For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.

Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and smarter solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defence & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector.

Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

