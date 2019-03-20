Directorate change

The Board is pleased to announce that, following a formal selection process, Fiona Wollocombe will be appointed to the Board with effect from 1 May 2019. Fiona has been a non-executive director for a number of companies in the VCT sector including being Chair at Artemis VCT Plc and formerly Chair for Artemis AIM VCT 2 Plc and a Director of Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC. Her previous career was in equity capital markets at NatWest Markets/Deutsche Bank.

As well as joining the Board, Fiona will serve on the Company's Audit Committee and will stand for election by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2019. The Board welcomes Fiona and looks forward to working closely with her over the coming years.

There are no other disclosures under LR 9.6.13 R.

