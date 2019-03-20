20/03/2019 13:45:00

Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd

Investec Asset Management Limited - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd

PR Newswire

London, March 20

C FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Investec Asset Management Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sibanye Gold Ltd

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

No

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

19 March 2019

(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes – Lonmin PLC

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Common Stock NPV

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

189,260,030*

8.35%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:

189,260,030*

8.35%

* includes ADR holdings at 1 ADR to 4 Ordinary Shares

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Common Stock NPV

Purchase

232,623

16.598815

Common Stock NPV

Purchase

7,402,753

15.139015

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

Common Stock NPV

In specie

Transfer out of 278,723 shares

N/A

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

   

Date of disclosure:

20 March 2019

Contact name:

Ian Gartshore

Telephone number:

02075971825

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk

.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Mar
I:SP500
Hejsa Lidt forårs opdatering. Langsigtet konjunkturmodel: Nederst kan I se den langsigtede konjunktu..
58
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
19 Mar
VELO
  Studiet er et randomiseret fase 4 forsøg, hvor man sammenligner forlænget frigivelse Envarsus XR (..
12
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
19 Mar
FING-B
Siden topformationen i 23 området har trenden krydset flere støttelinjer og er nu ved en mulig dobbe..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
PDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019
3
PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore
4
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
5
Domo Announces Domo Certification Program for Business and Data Professionals

Latest news

13:55
UnitedCorp Files Opposition to Dismiss in its Suit Alleging Hijacking of the Bitcoin Cash Network by Bitmain Group, Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, Jesse Powell, Kraken and Bitcoin ABC Developers
13:51
Portfolio Update
13:48
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MHLD AMRN INGN USX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13:47
Mo Kasti to Speak on Physician Leadership and Healthcare Transformation at Health NXT in Atlanta
13:46
Form 8.3 - Lonmin Plc
13:45
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
13:45
Net Asset Value(s)
13:43
G4S Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 March 2019 14:11:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-20 15:11:51 - 2019-03-20 14:11:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY