Funko and Everett AquaSox Unveil the New Funko Field

EVERETT, Wash., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that the home field of Minor League Baseball team, the Everett AquaSox, a Seattle Mariners Class A affiliate, will be renamed Funko Field beginning this spring.

For the next six years, Funko will be the naming rights partner for the home team, which includes signage on the field and around the stadium, as well as branding on ballpark staff uniforms. Additionally, all Friday home games will be designated “Funko Fridays,” and will include promotions and giveaways for AquaSox ticket holders.

“Funko has been a prominent fixture in the community since moving to downtown Everett. Our commitment to the community and our employees has never wavered,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. “This partnership is a terrific opportunity to further engage with our fans and neighbors by cheering on the home team together.”

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Funko. With a shared commitment to the local community, this will be a homerun for everyone for years to come,” added Danny Tetzlaff, AquaSox General Manager. “Partnering with the iconic Funko brand will make a night at the ballpark even more memorable!”

The process of incorporating the Funko branding assets throughout the ballpark has already begun. Much of it is expected to be completed by Opening Day on June 21, when the AquaSox meet the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. The six-year commitment runs through 2024 with the option to extend.

Media

Jessica Piha

jessicap@funko.com

About Funko, Inc.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/ .