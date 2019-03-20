20/03/2019 13:38:26

G4S plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

20 March 2019

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and persons closely associated with them (“PCAs”)

Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

The Company announces that it received notification that on 18 March 2019, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company’s 2015 bonus plan (“Deferred Shares”).

Name of PDMR

Role

Number of deferred shares released under 2015 bonus scheme

Ashley AlmanzaChief Executive Officer163,992
Jenni MylesGroup HRD18,608
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel46,299
John KenningRegional CEO, Americas80,635
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director23,836

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares. 

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:

Name of PDMR

Role

Number of shares retained after sale to tax purposes

Ashley AlmanzaChief Executive Officer86,915
Jenni MylesGroup HRD9,862
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel25,464
John KenningRegional CEO, Americas53,402
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director12,633

Transfer of shares to a nominee account

The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 20 March 2019 that:

Ashley Almanza, had the 86,915 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

John Kenning, had the 53,402 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Debbie Walker, had the 12,633 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA

The Company further announces that it received notification that on 20 March 2019, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 25,464 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 9,862 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameAshley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil163,992
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction18 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameAshley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.94677,077
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction19 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameJenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil18,608
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction18 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameJenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.9468,746
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction19 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil46,299
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction18 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.94620,835
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction19 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameJohn Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil80,365
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction18 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameJohn Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.94626,963
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction19 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameDebbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil23,836
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction18 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameDebbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.94611,203
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction19 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameAshley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer of 86,915 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil86,915
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameJohn Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer of 53,402 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil53,402
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameDebbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer of 12,633 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil12,633
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 25,464 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,464
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameLine Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusPCA with Group General Counsel
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 25,464 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,464
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameJenni Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 9,862 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2015 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil9,862
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)NameCraig Myles

2.

Reason for Notification

a)Position/statusPCA with Group HRD
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)Nature of the

Transaction

Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 9,862 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2015 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles.

 

c)Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil9,862
d)Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 

e)Date of the Transaction20 March 2019
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary

logo1.gif

