G4S plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

20 March 2019

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and persons closely associated with them (“PCAs”)

Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

The Company announces that it received notification that on 18 March 2019, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company’s 2015 bonus plan (“Deferred Shares”).

Name of PDMR Role Number of deferred shares released under 2015 bonus scheme Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 163,992 Jenni Myles Group HRD 18,608 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 46,299 John Kenning Regional CEO, Americas 80,635 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 23,836

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:

Name of PDMR Role Number of shares retained after sale to tax purposes Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 86,915 Jenni Myles Group HRD 9,862 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 25,464 John Kenning Regional CEO, Americas 53,402 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 12,633

Transfer of shares to a nominee account

The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 20 March 2019 that:

Ashley Almanza, had the 86,915 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

John Kenning, had the 53,402 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Debbie Walker, had the 12,633 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA

The Company further announces that it received notification that on 20 March 2019, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 25,464 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 9,862 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 163,992 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 1.946 77,077 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 19 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 18,608 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 1.946 8,746 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 19 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 46,299 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 1.946 20,835 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 19 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 80,365 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 1.946 26,963 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 19 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2015 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 23,836 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 18 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2015 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 1.946 11,203 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 19 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer of 86,915 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 86,915 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer of 53,402 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 53,402 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer of 12,633 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2015 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 12,633 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 25,464 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 25,464 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Line Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status PCA with Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 25,464 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 25,464 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 9,862 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2015 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,862 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Craig Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status PCA with Group HRD b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the Transaction Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 9,862 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2015 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,862 d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary