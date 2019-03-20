20/03/2019 07:13:56

Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager Invest – delisting of sub-funds

Last day of trading shares in the sub-funds below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager Invest will be 29 March 2019.  

 

ISIN:

DK0060032811

Name:

Multi Manager Invest Japan

Last day of trading:

29 March 2019

Short name:

MMIJAP

Orderbook ID:

72280

   

ISIN:

DK0060031250

Name:

Multi Manager Invest Europa

Last day of trading:

29 March 2019

Short name:

MMIEUR

Orderbook ID:

72276

   

ISIN:

DK0060031177

Name:

Multi Manager Invest USA

Last day of trading:

29 March 2019

Short name:

MMIUSA

Orderbook ID:

72270

  

ISIN:

DK0060033033

Name:

Multi Manager Invest Japan Akk

Last day of trading:

29 March 2019

Short name:

MMIJAA

Orderbook ID:

72282

 

  

For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Mar
I:SP500
Hejsa Lidt forårs opdatering. Langsigtet konjunkturmodel: Nederst kan I se den langsigtede konjunktu..
45
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
19 Mar
VELO
  Studiet er et randomiseret fase 4 forsøg, hvor man sammenligner forlænget frigivelse Envarsus XR (..
11
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
19 Mar
FING-B
Siden topformationen i 23 området har trenden krydset flere støttelinjer og er nu ved en mulig dobbe..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
4
Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
5
PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore

Latest news

07:45
Veloxis Increases Share Capital in Connection with Exercise of Warrants
07:39
Norsk Hydro: update on cyber attack
07:30
Eurotunnel entrusts the mid-life renovation of its Passenger Shuttles to Bombardier Transportation
07:18
New appointments within SCOR Global P&C underscore the Group’s deep talent pool
07:13
Investeringsforeningen Multi Manager Invest – delisting of sub-funds
07:10
Net Asset Value(s)
07:08
Atria Plc: Managers' transactions
07:07
Monthly Report
07:01
Standard Lithium Engages WorleyParsons’ Advisian for Preliminary Economic Assessment of Its Southern Arkansas Project

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 March 2019 08:01:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-20 09:01:22 - 2019-03-20 08:01:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY