19/03/2019 23:24:00

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Syneos Health, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:  SYNH) (“Syneos”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Syneos on behalf of purchasers of Syneos securities between May 10, 2017 through February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Important Deadline Reminder:

 Investors who purchased Syneos securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 30, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/syneos-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Syneos operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The Class Period commences on May 10, 2017, when Syneos filed a Form 10-Q providing its first quarter 2017 financial results and position.  The Form 10-Q stated that there were no changes in Syneos’ internal controls over financial reporting during the period covered by the report that materially affected, or was reasonably likely to materially affect, Syneos’ internal controls over financial reporting.

The complaint alleges that on February 27, 2019, after market hours, Syneos announced it was delaying the release of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, after the SEC notified Syneos that it was investigating its revenue accounting policies and internal controls.

Following this news, shares of Syneos fell $10.24 per share, or 19.69%, to close at $41.77 per share on February 28, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos’ internal controls over financial reporting were inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos’ internal controls over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into Syneos’ revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements about Syneos’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to this litigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299–7706 (toll free) or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Syneos investors may, no later than April 30, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706 (toll free)

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Mar
I:SP500
Hejsa Lidt forårs opdatering. Langsigtet konjunkturmodel: Nederst kan I se den langsigtede konjunktu..
33
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
19 Mar
VELO
  Studiet er et randomiseret fase 4 forsøg, hvor man sammenligner forlænget frigivelse Envarsus XR (..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
2
Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration
3
Penguin Computing Receives Two NVIDIA Partner of the Year Awards, Demonstrating Breadth and Depth of AI Expertise
4
SINET expands into residential market with Nokia's high-speed fiber to the home solution
5
Vostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.11

Latest news

00:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm
19 Mar
Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
19 Mar
resTORbio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
19 Mar
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Syneos Health, Inc. Investors
19 Mar
PDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019
19 Mar
LGI Homes Expands Presence in Las Vegas
19 Mar
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
19 Mar
Domo Announces Domo Certification Program for Business and Data Professionals
19 Mar
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing 2019 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting Agreements

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 March 2019 01:11:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-20 02:11:31 - 2019-03-20 01:11:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY