Mo Kasti to Speak on Physician Leadership and Healthcare Transformation at Health NXT in Atlanta

TAMPA, Fla., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI announced today that its CEO, Mo Kasti, has been selected to speak on Physician Leadership at the Health NXT meeting in Atlanta, GA. The session to be delivered by Kasti is entitled Physician Leadership: The Rx for Healthcare Transformation. It will explore strategies that can be used to create physician engagement and reduce hassle factors to increase patient experience. The meeting will be held at The Georgia Tech Global Learning Center in Atlanta, GA on March 20, 2019.

Health NXT is an intimate peer group gathering of successful senior executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and operators in the Health ecosystem. This by-invitation-only, limited seating gathering meets monthly for private dinners to discuss individual challenges, opportunities, and how “seekers and solvers” can support one another in their personal as well as organization’s journey. Additional speakers at the event will include Crystal Fernando (Founder WhatBox Innovation Partners), Craig Lemasters (CEO GXG), and David Nour (CEO The Nour Group, Inc.).

Mo is the Chief Executive Officer of CTI and the author of two books - Physician Leadership, The RX for Healthcare Transformation and Beyond Physician Engagement: A Roadmap to Partner with Physicians to be ALL IN!. When terrains are shifting, and outcomes are uncertain, Mo is uniquely equipped to help leaders think in creative and uncommon ways. With more than 27 years in healthcare, Mo is sought after for his expertise in strategy, leadership, innovation, growth, and organizational agility.

“I am excited to be included on an agenda with such a great group of healthcare leaders,” said Mo Kasti, President and CEO of CTI. “We will explore the future of the industry including healthcare innovation, digital transformation, telemedicine, and patient experience.”

About CTI

The mission of CTI is to transform healthcare through innovation, strategy and leadership. Using our unique Physician Leadership Institute and Innovation Institute, we empower and engage physicians, physician leaders, executives and clinical teams to redesign their care model to be more consumer centric, lower hassle factor and better value. CTI has worked with thousands of physicians and leaders successfully nationally and internationally. CTI has been recognized as a Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company; Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Finalist, LEAD Top 10 Leadership Partner, LEAD Top 10 Best Executive Coaching Program, State of Florida Healthcare Innovation Award Winner, and GrowFL Company to Watch.

