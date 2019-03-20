20/03/2019 07:07:00

Monthly Report

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Monthly Report

PR Newswire

London, March 20

20 March 2019

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Monthly Report

The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 28 February 2019 has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from the Company's website at https://vof.vinacapital.com/monthly-factsheets/.

Or via, https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838533/VOF_February_2019.pdf

Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Michael Truong / Joel Weiden
Investor Relations and Communications

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

T: +84 28 3821 9930
E: michael.truong@vinacapital.com

E: joel.weiden@vinacapital.com 

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Broker

Numis Securities Limited

T: +44 20 7260 1000
E: funds@numis.com
Kellie Blondel / Lewis Germain
Company Secretary / Administrator

Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited

T: +44 1481 749 700
E: vinacapital@aztecgroup.co.uk
Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Public Relations (London)

Camarco

T: +44 20 3757 4980
E: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
David Harris
Marketing and Distribution (London)

Frostrow Capital LLP

T: +44 203 427 3835
E: david.harris@frostrow.com

