20/03/2019 09:45:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Smithson Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 20

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as at the close of business on 19 March 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1093.58p

