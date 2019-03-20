20/03/2019 11:43:00

London, March 20

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 19 March 2019 was 328.3p including estimated current period revenue and 320.8p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 42,187,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 22,321,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

20 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Related stock quotes

EP Global Opportunities .. 305.00 -0.3% Stock price decreasing

