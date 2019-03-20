|
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|701.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|716.20p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|691.37p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|706.01p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|517.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|517.72p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|369.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|374.00p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|365.44p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|369.51p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|308.74p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|312.72p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1846.62p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1866.08p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1801.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1821.24p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|309.32p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|311.79p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|200.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|200.62p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|173.72p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|174.50p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.91p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|104.38p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 19-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|139.36p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|139.74p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---