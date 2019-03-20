20/03/2019 13:38:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 20

Date:               20 March 2019

 

Strategic Equity Capital Plc

LEI:                  2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value (“NAV”) of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 19 March 2019 is:

238.74 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers for those funds.  The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 15 January 2019 is included.

For further information, please contact:

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

0131 538 1400

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Mar
I:SP500
Hejsa Lidt forårs opdatering. Langsigtet konjunkturmodel: Nederst kan I se den langsigtede konjunktu..
58
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
19 Mar
VELO
  Studiet er et randomiseret fase 4 forsøg, hvor man sammenligner forlænget frigivelse Envarsus XR (..
12
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
19 Mar
FING-B
Siden topformationen i 23 området har trenden krydset flere støttelinjer og er nu ved en mulig dobbe..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
PDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019
3
PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore
4
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
5
Domo Announces Domo Certification Program for Business and Data Professionals

Latest news

13:55
UnitedCorp Files Opposition to Dismiss in its Suit Alleging Hijacking of the Bitcoin Cash Network by Bitmain Group, Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, Jesse Powell, Kraken and Bitcoin ABC Developers
13:51
Portfolio Update
13:48
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MHLD AMRN INGN USX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13:47
Mo Kasti to Speak on Physician Leadership and Healthcare Transformation at Health NXT in Atlanta
13:46
Form 8.3 - Lonmin Plc
13:45
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
13:45
Net Asset Value(s)
13:43
G4S Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
13:42
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPB, ASTE, VALE and AVEO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 March 2019 14:11:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-20 15:11:40 - 2019-03-20 14:11:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY