20/03/2019 13:45:00

London, March 20

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 19 March 2019 was 788.17p (ex income) 788.94p (cum income).

20 March 2019

