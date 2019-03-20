UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, and known in Asia as “Tiger Brokers”, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at US$8.00 per ADS. The ADSs will begin trading on March 20, 2019 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TIGR."

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$104.00 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$119.6 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., AMTD Global Markets Limited, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited and Top Capital Partners Limited are acting as the underwriters of this offering.

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, U.S.A., Telephone: +1-800-831-9146;

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, U.S.A., Attention: Prospectus Group, Telephone: +1-800-503-4611, or by emailing at prospectus.cbdg@db.com;

AMTD Global Markets Limited, 23/F—25/F Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, Telephone: +852-3163-3288, or by emailing at prospectus@amtdgroup.com;

China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited, 48/F, One Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place Central, Hong Kong, Attention: Global Capital Markets, or by emailing at projecttrillion@cmschina.com.hk; and

Top Capital Partners Limited, Level 4, 142 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland, New Zealand 1023, Telephone: +00-64-9393-8128, or by emailing at securities@tigerfintech.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia, is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its "mobile first" strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This article contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and can affect actual results. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

UP Fintech Holding Limited

Email: ir@itiger.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Jack Wang

ICR, Inc.

Email: tiger.ir@icrinc.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535