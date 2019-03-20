Update following Cyclone Idai

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

20 March 2019

Update following Cyclone Idai

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in north-eastern Mozambique, provides an update following Cyclone Idai, which has impacted central Mozambique and other parts of southern Africa.

The Moma Mine has not been impacted materially by Cyclone Idai. The on-site team activated the cyclone preparedness plan to ensure that the Company’s employees and assets were protected, and production continued without any significant interruptions. Product loading activities and shipping were suspended for seven days, however they resumed on Friday 15 March 2019, as sea conditions improved. Kenmare continues to receive grid power as the power network in northern Mozambique was not affected by the cyclone.

Kenmare is deeply saddened by the news of loss of life and scale of damage, and is providing financial support towards the relief effort in Mozambique. The Company’s employees have also initiated a collection scheme to provide clothing and dry goods for the people impacted by the cyclone.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Michael Carvill, Managing Director

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Tony McCluskey, Financial Director

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Jeremy Dibb, Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Chris Judd

Tel: +44 207 466 5000