Penguin Computing Receives Intel HPC Partner of the Year Award Recognizing Design Expertise and Innovation

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise data center and cloud solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Intel as HPC Technical Solution Partner of the Year for 2018.

Penguin Computing, a previous Intel Partner of the Year award winner, was chosen for its contributions over the past year for driving adoption of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and other Intel technology through innovative HPC designs, including large-scale deployments in the oil and gas and federal sectors.

Penguin Computing expertise in designing, deploying, managing, and supporting large scale Intel-based solutions is demonstrated by the placement of sixteen different designs using the Intel-based Penguin Computing® Tundra® Extreme Scale HPC platform on the Top500 list since 2016. All sixteen designs were built using Open Compute Project (OCP) specification-based technology, which Penguin Computing supports in addition to traditional Electronic Industries Alliance (EIA) standards.

“Our partnership with Intel over the years has allowed Penguin Computing to create powerful, efficient designs for a wide variety of client needs and we’re proud to once again be named Partner of the Year,” said Tom Coull, CEO at Penguin Computing. “The designs that have resulted from this close relationship have helped our customers become leaders in many different industries. We look forward to working with Intel in the future and developing more innovative new designs that help our customers succeed.”

Intel Partner of the Year awards are bestowed upon U.S.-based partners who have demonstrated excellence in marketing, training, technology platform design, and integrated solutions sales.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com

© 2019 Penguin Computing. All rights reserved. Penguin Computing, Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Insight, Scyld Cloud Workstation, Scyld Cloud Manager, Relion, Altus, Penguin Computing On-Demand, Tundra, Arctica , Accelion and FrostByte are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

