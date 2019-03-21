21/03/2019 02:50:00

VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017, and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Vale and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vale/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by March 29, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

Vale and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 5, 2015, Brazilian authorities reported that a mine co-owned by Vale had burst, killing dozens of people and devastating the local community. Then, on January 28, 2019, news sources reported that Brazilian authorities were pursuing criminal prosecutions and that “Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into miner Vale SA’s filings,” both relating to the disaster.

On this news, the price of Vale’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Rauch v. Vale S.A. et al, 19-cv- 19cv526.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png

Related content
01:19 - 
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of March 29 Deadline ..
20 Mar - 
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
20 Mar - 
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of ..
Related debate
25 Feb - 
The free part has three different parts. I have ordered..
25 Feb - 
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Kors..
25 Feb - 
I dyed the brazilian virgin hair uk and closure and lef..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:50 VALE
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
01:19 VALE
Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of March 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. – VALE
20 Mar VALE
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20 Mar VALE
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses from Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) to Contact Brower Piven Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline
20 Mar VALE
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Vale S.A. to Contact the Firm
20 Mar VALE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPB, ASTE, VALE and AVEO
19 Mar VALE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VALE, SVXY, AMRN and NIO
19 Mar VALE
(VALE) Vale S.A. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Update & Deadline - March 29, 2019
17 Mar ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, ASTE, VALE and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Mar ATVI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DBV Technologies, Activision Blizzard, Ferroglobe, and Vale and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Item 9 Labs Woman CEO and Minority Board Members Awarded Processor Provisional License for Strive Wellness of Ohio
2
2018 Full Year Results
3
Secure Technology Alliance Event to Assess Federal Government Efforts to Advance Identity Management and Access Security
4
Funko and Everett AquaSox Unveil the New Funko Field
5
Additional information for shareholders on item 6 of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28/03/2019

Related stock quotes

Vale S.A. American Depos.. 13.49 -1.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:11
Return of the Obra Dinn Wins the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the 21st Annual Independent Games Festival Awards
03:09
Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released Their Updated Listing as the World’s Largest Black Minority Owner of Domain Names on Planet Earth - Henrietta Lacks, LLC Did It
03:00
Penguin Computing Receives Intel HPC Partner of the Year Award Recognizing Design Expertise and Innovation
02:50
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
02:21
Pacific Dental Services® Recognizes World Oral Health Day
02:02
Aurora Mobile Acquires Mobile Deep Linking Solution mLink

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 March 2019 05:53:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-21 06:53:08 - 2019-03-21 05:53:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY