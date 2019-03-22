22/03/2019 02:50:00

ALTA MESA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR

NEW ORLEANS, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 1, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NasdaqCM: AMR), if they purchased its securities between March 24, 2017 and February 25, 2019, (the “Class Period”) or held Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018.  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Southern District of Texas.

Get Help

Alta Mesa investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-alta-mesa-resources-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Alta Mesa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 19, 2018, the Company issued a merger proxy statement overstating the value of acquisition targets, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP and Kingfisher Midstream LLC.  On February 25, 2019, the Company disclosed that its FY 2018 financial results were delayed due to a material weakness in controls and 4Q2018 material, non-cash asset impairment charges totaling $3.1B.

On this news, the price of Alta Mesa’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

