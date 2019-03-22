22/03/2019 06:00:00

Dividend Payment Ex-date of AS LHV Group

The list of shareholders of AS LHV Group entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 27 March 2019 COB of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 26 March 2019. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2018. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 28 March 2019.

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 

