TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that stock options (“Options”) were granted on March 20, 2019 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”).

The Company has also granted Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.

PDMR Position Type Quantity Awarded Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer Option 270,674 $2.83 1,312,588 PSU 128,594 $2.81 418,991 Lloyd Herrick Executive Vice President Option 239,987 $2.83 1,573,526 PSU 114,015 $2.81 449,410 Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Option 134,831 $2.83 265,266 PSU 64,057 $2.81 156,165 Geoffrey Probert Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Option 161,798 $2.83 161,798 PSU 76,868 $2.81 76,868

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok Geoffrey Probert a) Name 2) Reason for the notification President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Vice President and Chief Operating Officer a) Position / status b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation a) Name b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction Options Options Options Options a) Description of financial instrument b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options Grant of Options Grant of Options Grant of Options d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 270,674 Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 239,987 Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 134,831 Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 161,798 e) Aggregated information: Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 270,674 Options Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 239,987 Options Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 134,831 Options Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 161,798 Options i) Price ii) Volume f) Date of the transaction March 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok Geoffrey Probert a) Name 2) Reason for the notification President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Vice President and Chief Operating Officer a) Position / status b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation a) Name b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction Performance Share Units Performance Share Units Performance Share Units Performance Share Units a) Description of financial instrument b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSUs Grant of PSUs Grant of PSUs Grant of PSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 128,594 Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 114,015 Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 64,057 Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 76,868 e) Aggregated information: Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU i) Price ii) Volume Volume: 128,594 PSUs Volume: 114,015 PSUs Volume: 64,057 PSUs Volume: 76,868 PSUs f) Date of the transaction March 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Telephone: +1 403.264.9888 Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com Web site: https://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 207 448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000 Ben Brewerton Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

