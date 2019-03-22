TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that stock options (“Options”) were granted on March 20, 2019 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”).
The Company has also granted Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.
|PDMR
|Position
|Type
|Quantity Awarded
|Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn)
|Number Held Following Grant
|Randy Neely
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Option
|270,674
|$2.83
|1,312,588
|PSU
|128,594
|$2.81
|418,991
|Lloyd Herrick
|Executive Vice President
|Option
|239,987
|$2.83
|1,573,526
|PSU
|114,015
|$2.81
|449,410
|Edward Ok
|Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|Option
|134,831
|$2.83
|265,266
|PSU
|64,057
|$2.81
|156,165
|Geoffrey Probert
|Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|Option
|161,798
|$2.83
|161,798
|PSU
|76,868
|$2.81
|76,868
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1)
Details of PDMR
|Randy Neely
|Lloyd Herrick
|Edward Ok
|Geoffrey Probert
|
|a)
|Name
|2)
Reason for the notification
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Executive Vice President
|Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|
|a)
|Position / status
|
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|
|a)
|Name
|
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4)
|Details of transaction
|Options
|Options
|Options
|Options
|
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
|
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Options
|Grant of Options
|Grant of Options
|Grant of Options
|
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 270,674
|Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 239,987
|Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 134,831
|Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 161,798
|
|e)
|Aggregated information:
|Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 270,674 Options
|Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 239,987 Options
|Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 134,831 Options
|Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 161,798 Options
|
|
|i)
|Price
|
|
|ii)
|Volume
|
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|March 20, 2019
|March 20, 2019
|March 20, 2019
|March 20, 2019
|
|g)
|Place of Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1)
|Details of PDMR
|Randy Neely
|Lloyd Herrick
|Edward Ok
|Geoffrey Probert
|
|a)
|Name
|2)
|Reason for the notification
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Executive Vice President
|Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|
|a)
|Position / status
|
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|
|a)
|Name
|
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4)
|Details of transaction
|Performance Share Units
|Performance Share Units
|Performance Share Units
|Performance Share Units
|
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
|
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of PSUs
|Grant of PSUs
|Grant of PSUs
|Grant of PSUs
|
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 128,594
|Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 114,015
|Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 64,057
|Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 76,868
|
|e)
|Aggregated information:
|Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
|Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
|Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
|Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
|
|
|i)
|Price
|
|
|ii)
|Volume
|Volume: 128,594 PSUs
|Volume: 114,015 PSUs
|Volume: 64,057 PSUs
|Volume: 76,868 PSUs
|
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|March 20, 2019
|March 20, 2019
|March 20, 2019
|March 20, 2019
|
|g)
|Place of Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site: https://www.trans-globe.com
|
|
|
|
|
TransGlobe Energy
|
|Via FTI Consulting
|Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)
|
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|
|
|James Asensio
|
|
|
|
|
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)
|
|+44 (0) 207 448 0200
|Jonathan Wright
|
|
|
|
|
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|
|+44 (0) 203 727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|
|
|Genevieve Ryan
|
|transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
PDF available: https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4751cfd7-3105-45d2-b531-d4edac4a3970
