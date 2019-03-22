22/03/2019 06:00:00

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that stock options (“Options”) were granted on March 20, 2019 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”). 

The Company has also granted Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company.  No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.

PDMRPositionTypeQuantity AwardedExercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn)Number Held Following Grant
Randy NeelyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerOption270,674$2.831,312,588
PSU128,594$2.81418,991
Lloyd HerrickExecutive Vice PresidentOption239,987$2.831,573,526
PSU114,015$2.81449,410
Edward OkVice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerOption134,831$2.83265,266
PSU64,057$2.81156,165
Geoffrey ProbertVice President and Chief Operating OfficerOption161,798$2.83161,798
PSU76,868$2.8176,868

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1)

Details of PDMR

Randy NeelyLloyd HerrickEdward OkGeoffrey Probert
 a)Name
2)

Reason for the notification

President and Chief Executive OfficerExecutive Vice PresidentVice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerVice President and Chief Operating Officer
 a)Position / status
 b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notificationInitial notificationInitial notificationInitial notification
3)Details of the issuerTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy Corporation
 a)Name
 b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4)Details of transactionOptionsOptionsOptionsOptions
 a)Description of financial instrument
 b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
 c)Nature of the transactionGrant of OptionsGrant of OptionsGrant of OptionsGrant of Options
 d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: Cdn $2.83

Volume: 270,674

Price: Cdn $2.83

Volume: 239,987

Price: Cdn $2.83

Volume: 134,831

Price: Cdn $2.83

Volume: 161,798

 e)Aggregated information: Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option

Volume: 270,674 Options

Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option

Volume: 239,987 Options

Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option

Volume: 134,831 Options

Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option

Volume: 161,798 Options

  i)Price
  ii)Volume
 f)Date of the transactionMarch 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019
 g)Place of TransactionOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venue

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1)Details of PDMR

Randy NeelyLloyd HerrickEdward OkGeoffrey Probert
 a)Name

2)Reason for the notification

President and Chief Executive OfficerExecutive Vice PresidentVice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerVice President and Chief Operating Officer
 a)Position / status

 b)Initial notification / amendment

Initial notificationInitial notificationInitial notificationInitial notification
3)Details of the issuer

TransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy Corporation
 a)Name

 b)Legal Entity Identifier

549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4)Details of transaction

Performance Share UnitsPerformance Share UnitsPerformance Share UnitsPerformance Share Units
 a)Description of financial instrument
 b)Identification code

ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
 c)Nature of the transaction

Grant of PSUsGrant of PSUsGrant of PSUsGrant of PSUs
 d)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: Cdn $2.81

Volume: 128,594

Price: Cdn $2.81

Volume: 114,015

Price: Cdn $2.81

Volume: 64,057

Price: Cdn $2.81

Volume: 76,868

 e)Aggregated information: Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU

Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU

Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU

Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU

  i)Price
  ii)VolumeVolume: 128,594 PSUsVolume: 114,015 PSUsVolume: 64,057 PSUsVolume: 76,868 PSUs
 f)Date of the transaction

March 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019
 g)Place of Transaction

Outside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.264.9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site:  https://www.trans-globe.com

  
   

TransGlobe Energy

 Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
   

Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker)

 +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   

GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)

 +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

 +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton  
Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

