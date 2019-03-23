23/03/2019 00:06:43

Baker Mills LLC Extends Its Offer to Purchase Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Mills LLC (Baker Mills) announced today that it has amended the terms of its offer, dated February 18, 2019, to purchase up to 150,000 shares of common stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) at a price of $36.00 (the “Offer”) so that the offer is extended until 8:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 9, 2019, unless further extended or earlier terminated. 

As of the close of business on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 58,332 shares had been tendered. 

Baker Mills will accept for payment and will pay for all shares validly tendered prior to the extended expiration time and not properly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Offer. 

Stockholders who have tendered their shares and have not withdrawn their shares need not take any additional action with respect to the Offer.

Baker Mills has amended its Offer to Purchase to reflect the extended expiration time.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SHARES.  THE OFFER IS MADE SOLELY BY THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, DATED FEBRUARY 18, 2019, THE RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.  STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER.

STOCKHOLDERS CAN OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, FROM, AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO, THE INFORMATION AGENT FOR THE OFFER, NEVADA AGENCY AND TRANSFER COMPANY, AT (775) 322-0130.

