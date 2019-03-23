23/03/2019 16:57:14

EIM: Candidates to the Board of Directors at AGM 2019

Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 28 March 2019.

Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors. As six declared candidacy to the Board of Directors and three to the Alternate Board of Directors the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors at the meeting. Information on the candidates is attached.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 16:00 (GMT) at the Company's headquarters in Korngardar 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

Attachment

EIM_AGM 2019_Board of Directors Candidates

logo.jpg

