EMGS receives Letter of Intent

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) has today received a letter of intent for a fully pre-funded multi-client survey in the Norwegian Barents Sea.

The total value of the letter of intent is approximately USD 2.5 million. The Company will mobilise the vessel Atlantic Guardian to carry out the survey, and expects to complete acquisition work within the second quarter of 2019.

Contact

Hege Veiseth, CFO, +47 992 16 743

About EMGS EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

EMGS operates on a worldwide basis with offices in Trondheim, Oslo, Houston, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Kuala Lumpur.

