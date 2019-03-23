23/03/2019 18:03:42

HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

NEW ORLEANS, March 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hcsg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 21, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Healthcare Services and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable to file its 2018 10-K report on time.

On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.

The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png

Related content
22 Mar - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
15 Mar - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announce..
07 Mar - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:03 HCSG
HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG
22 Mar HCSG
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – HCSG
15 Mar HCSG
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Investors
07 Mar HCSG
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06 Mar HCSG
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HCSG
06 Mar HCSG
Healthcare Services Group Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
06 Mar HCSG
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Zillow Group, Selective Insurance Group, Wayfair, Sonoco Products, Healthcare Services Group, and Enviva Partners, LP — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
05 Mar HCSG
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HCSG Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Mar HCSG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
05 Feb HCSG
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q4 & 2018 Results, Progress On Near Term Priorities, and Q4 Cash Dividend Increase

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT
2
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds ASTE, MHLD, CAG, KHC Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds CVS, WTW, CTL, BPI Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
5
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF

Related stock quotes

Healthcare Services Grou.. 32.14 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

18:03
HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG
16:57
EIM: Candidates to the Board of Directors at AGM 2019
16:45
Radius Health Presents Analysis from Phase 3 ACTIVE Trial and Data from Preclinical Studies for TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) Injection at ENDO 2019 Annual Meeting
15:12
IT –Genium INET Successfully Upgraded to 5.0.0220
15:11
IT –Genium INET Successfully Upgraded to 5.0.0220
11:49
EMGS receives Letter of Intent
09:11
Test Message
05:10
Test Message

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 March 2019 22:27:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-23 23:27:04 - 2019-03-23 22:27:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY