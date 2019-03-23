IT –Genium INET Successfully Upgraded to 5.0.0220

The Genium INET platform has been successfully upgraded to 5.0.0220.

Please note that the markets will be in the same state during the upgrade weekend as any other weekend. Clearing Workstation 1 will not allow login to Genium INET when markets are closed.

For questions or comments, please contact:

Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

+46 8 405 6750