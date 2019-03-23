23/03/2019 02:50:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds CVS, WTW, CTL, BPI Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Class Period: 5/21/2015 - 2/20/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

Class Period: 5/4/2018 - 2/26/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wtw/.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Class Period: 5/10/2018 - 3/4/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 6, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ctl/.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI)

Class Period: 3/8/2016 - 3/7/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 10, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bpi/.

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png

Related content
22 Mar - 
BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Halden..
21 Mar - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
21 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:50 CTL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds CVS, WTW, CTL, BPI Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
21 Mar CTL
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against CenturyLink, Inc.
21 Mar CTL
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update: CTL, MAT & CNDT
21 Mar MU
Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: MU, AKRX, SYNH, CTL
21 Mar CTL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. – CTL
20 Mar CTL
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STMP, DPLO, CTL and BPI
20 Mar KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, KHC, DPLO and CTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Mar AVP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AVP DPLO VNDA CTL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Mar CTL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, CVS, CTL and USX
18 Mar MU
Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: MU, AKRX, SYNH, CTL

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bloomberg, Duperreault spotlight Bermuda’s global value
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors
3
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Boeing Company – BA
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds ASTE, MHLD, CAG, KHC Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Related stock quotes

CenturyLink Inc 12.17 0.5% Stock price increasing
CVS Health Corporation 56.04 -2.4% Stock price decreasing
Bridgepoint Education In.. 6.200 -4.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

02:50
CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT
02:50
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
02:50
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
02:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds ASTE, MHLD, CAG, KHC Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
02:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds CVS, WTW, CTL, BPI Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
00:34
Bloomberg, Duperreault spotlight Bermuda’s global value
00:06
Baker Mills LLC Extends Its Offer to Purchase Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc.
00:00
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 March 2019 07:22:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-23 08:22:39 - 2019-03-23 07:22:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY