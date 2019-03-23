23/03/2019 02:50:00

WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Wirecard and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-wcagy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 9, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Wirecard and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 1, 2019, news media sources reported that an external law firm retained by the Company to investigate activities in its Singapore office had discovered evidence of “serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.”  Further, “there are reasons to suspect that they may have been carried out to conceal other misdeeds, such as cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and/or money laundering.”

On this news, the price of Wirecard’s shares plummeted.

The case is Dalpoggetto v. Wirecard AG et al, 19-cv-986.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Mar
I:SP500
Hejsa Lidt forårs opdatering. Langsigtet konjunkturmodel: Nederst kan I se den langsigtede konjunktu..
70
19 Mar
VELO
  Studiet er et randomiseret fase 4 forsøg, hvor man sammenligner forlænget frigivelse Envarsus XR (..
14
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
21 Mar
BAVA
Jeg synes bestemt også der skal være plads til kritikere af Bavarian. Der skal være plads til alle i..
12
21 Mar
PNDORA
Du rammer jo netop ned i strategien "NOW", hvor der kigges ind i hvilke butikker der er lønsomme. Sa..
12
20 Mar
ZEAL
Jeg skrev til IR vedr. lidt forskelligt, her er deres svar:  Bliver der afholdt en Capital Market D..
12
21 Mar
I:SP500
Der er en alt afgørende ting som Rangvid ikke tager højde for, og som Lars Christensen glemmer at kr..
11
19 Mar
FING-B
Siden topformationen i 23 området har trenden krydset flere støttelinjer og er nu ved en mulig dobbe..
11
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
17 Mar
CHEMM
Økonomisk Ugebrev Formue har i denne weekend et længere interview med Chemometecs CEO Michael Eising..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bloomberg, Duperreault spotlight Bermuda’s global value
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors
3
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Boeing Company – BA
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds ASTE, MHLD, CAG, KHC Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Latest news

02:50
CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT
02:50
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
02:50
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
02:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds ASTE, MHLD, CAG, KHC Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
02:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF Reminds CVS, WTW, CTL, BPI Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
00:34
Bloomberg, Duperreault spotlight Bermuda’s global value
00:06
Baker Mills LLC Extends Its Offer to Purchase Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc.
00:00
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 March 2019 07:21:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-23 08:21:27 - 2019-03-23 07:21:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY