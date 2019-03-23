23/03/2019 21:18:03

YAL Student Targeted, Door Lit on Fire

New Orleans, Louisiana, March 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early this morning police were called to a Tulane University dorm room. Pictures below show that there was an attempt to light a student's door on fire. The door belongs to Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) student Peyton Lofton. 

 

Peyton Lofton was recently doxxed by an anti-YAL social media account that exposed him for being a part of YAL. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Peyton is a current YAL chapter officer and played a crucial role in YAL’s Operation Win at the Door deployment in Missouri in 2018, electing Dirk Deaton to the Missouri State House. 

Peyton released the following statement regarding the incident: "It’s a sad day in America when radical activists are lighting dorm room doors on fire because they disagree with you politically. I’m proud of the work I’m doing on and off campus with YAL and TPUSA to bring students to the principles of the Constitution and individual liberty. This only encourages me to continue the battle to reach my classmates with the message of freedom."

YAL President Cliff Maloney defended Peyton saying, "YAL stands behind Peyton and every other American college student that’s want to have real dialogue and debate on campus. If a socialist student is your neighbor, the answer is to engage and discuss the issues, not shame them online and light their door on fire. This type of violence must end. YAL will continue to reach thousands of college students with the message of the Constitution and individual liberty."

