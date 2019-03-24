24/03/2019 18:30:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages AMRS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS).  Our investigation concerns whether Amyris has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced it was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Amyris’ share price fell nearly 20%, closing at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amyris shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Amyris, please go to https://www.bespc.com/amrs/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

