BREAKING NEWS-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released to Henrietta Lacks.com web site-Hela Cells Taken from Henrietta Lacks body are a “Living Organism”

BALTIMORE, March 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, also the Chief Principal Investigator over the Lacks project,  all say, since Hela Cells have been classified as a “Living Organism” the illegal or unlawful taking of the Hela Cells from the body of Henrietta Lacks body whether interstate or intrastate commerce the taking without written consent or knowledge is a crime.”  

Henrietta Lacks, LLC, along with Dr. Cofield claim FULL legal guardianship, ownership and/or rights over the organism, just like Henrietta Lacks brand. Henrietta Lacks whose cells have been classified as a “living organism” and the fact is Henrietta’s Hela cells were “kidnapped” from her body in 1951 and much like a kid/offspring/fetus are all victims.

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CLICK BELOW FOR FULL UPDATED PRESS RELEASE OF THIS STORY

-

https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-henrietta-lacks-llc-com-ad2a991b3585?source=friends_link&sk=d68465ee9806e999f3ce4f2d3fc139a5

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY ON OUR WEB PAGE

- https://www.henriettalacks.com/case-study/

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN STORY

- https://www.gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund?member=1734122

If you are interested also in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE https://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued an official Press Release “Update” re-launching now the “the Henrietta Lacks, LLC Hela Cell-Legal Defense and Museum Building Fund GoFundMe page.” Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share these links and our legal defense fund campaign with family, friends and business associates.\

CONTACT:

Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or

Psychdoctor101@gmail.com

443-554-3715

