24/03/2019 00:33:18

FSIS Recall Release 037-2019 - Foreign Matter Contamination

Washington, D.C., March 23, 2019

 

     

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

 Congressional and Public Affairs

Meredith Carothers (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov

FSIS-RC-037-2019

 

NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE RECALLS READY-TO-EAT SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2019 – North Country Smokehouse, a Claremont, N.H. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced on February 7, 2019 and February 8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”
 

  • 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”
 

  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered on March 18, 2019 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Sarapin, quality assurance manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alicia Baker, brand manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 214.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

  

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 

     
     

USDA FSIS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

press@fsis.usda.gov

