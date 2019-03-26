26/03/2019 02:50:00

ALTA MESA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR

NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses exceeding $100,000 that they have until April 1, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NasdaqCM: AMR), if they purchased its securities between March 24, 2017 and February 25, 2019, (the “Class Period”) or held Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Southern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased Alta Mesa securities and would like to discuss how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-amr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 1, 2019.

Alta Mesa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 19, 2018, the Company issued a merger proxy statement overstating the value of acquisition targets, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP and Kingfisher Midstream LLC. On February 25, 2019, the Company disclosed that its FY 2018 financial results were delayed due to a material weakness in controls and 4Q2018 material, non-cash asset impairment charges totaling $3.1B.

On this news, the price of Alta Mesa’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png

