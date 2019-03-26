26/03/2019 01:01:27

Amlan Featured Natural Solutions to Enhance Poultry Productivity at AVEM 2019

CHICAGO, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent Aviespecialistas de Mexico (AVEM) International Congress 2019, Amlan International presented trial results from a commercial layer producer’s implementation of an Amlan feed additive program that increased production and resulted in a return on investment of 4 to 1. Amlan, a global leader in the development of natural, innovative products that improve intestinal health and productivity in livestock, participated as an exhibitor and technical guest speaker at AVEM, held March 12–14 in Queretaro, Mexico.

The Amlan product portfolio featured at AVEM included performance feed additives, Varium for poultry feed efficiency and Calibrin®-Z for biotoxin control. Amlan International’s Poultry Advisor for Mexico, Dr. Abelardo Pérez H., MVZ, participated in the event’s technical seminar by presenting “Increased Layer Production Performance in the Field: Results using Varium and Calibrin-Z.” His talk highlighted a trial where Varium was used during the pullet-rearing age followed by the inclusion of Calibrin-Z until the end of layer production. The program resulted in increased production performance and improved return on investment.

“Producers have seen positive results in challenge reduction and improved feed efficiency in the poultry industry, both in clinical and on-farm trials, proving the efficacy and safety of our natural feed additive programs,” stated Justino Hernandez, Country Manager for Amlan in Mexico. “The trial presented by Dr. Pérez demonstrated that Varium and Calibrin-Z used consecutively provided significant overall health benefits for layer producers, leading to stronger economic performance.”

AVEM is known in the Mexican veterinary community as one of the most important poultry congresses in the country, and it attracts over 800 veterinarian and nutritionist attendees. The three-day event explored many topics related to poultry health and production and new products on the market, including the latest solutions for antibiotic-free production.

For more detailed product information, visit amlan.com. Contact us to today to set up a trial of our efficiency support programs.

About Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus. In 2013, the company’s global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product-associated claims may differ based on government requirements and product availability may vary by country.

Reagan B. Culbertson

Media Contact

press@amlan.com

