26/03/2019 02:12:05

Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield SUE U.S. Government Agencies and Add Baltimore Attorneys & the Law Offices of Amanda Zorn, The Law Firm of Maslan, Maslan & Rothwell, P.A. to the Lawsuit-Mortgage & Occupancy Fraud Case Now for Defamation

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com state, “The Circuit Court for Baltimore City has set this case for trial by jury.”  Below is our updated link to this full story for our readers and persons of interests.

CLICK BELOW ON THIS LINK TO READ OUR FULL STORY OF THE LAWSUIT AND FRAUD

https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-henrietta-lacks-llc-com-e5579700d8cc?source=friends_link&sk=766d511c0416a864cc7a67639fd89e6a

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CLICK HERE TO READ LACKS CASE STORY ON OUR WEB PAGE

- https://www.henriettalacks.com/case-study/

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN STORY

- https://www.gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund?member=1734122

If you are interested also in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE https://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued an official Press Release “Update” re-launching now the “the Henrietta Lacks, LLC Hela Cell-Legal Defense and Museum Building Fund GoFundMe page.” Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share these links and our legal defense fund campaign with family, friends and business associates.

CONTACT:

Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or

Psychdoctor101@gmail.com

443-554-3715

