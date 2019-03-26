Methanex Issues Statement Regarding Shareholder Director Nominations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (“Methanex” or the “Company”) (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) confirms that it has received advance notice from M&G Investment Management Limited (“M&G”) that it intends to nominate four candidates to stand for election to the Methanex Board of Directors at the Company’s upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on April 25, 2019. Additional information regarding each of the nominees has been filed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Methanex is committed to acting in the best interest of all shareholders and gives due consideration to constructive recommendations for strategies or actions that have the potential to create value. However, through an ongoing private dialogue with M&G over the last two years, it is clear M&G has developed a short-term focus on share buybacks. Methanex has an established, successful track record of balanced capital allocation over the long-term including investments to drive growth in the business as well as returning excess cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends.

Methanex’s Board of Directors’ recommendation regarding directors has been made in the Company's Management Information Circular which was filed on March 21, 2019.

Methanex’s director nominees consist of 11 highly qualified and experienced directors, 10 of whom are independent, including the Chair, and four of whom have joined the board since 2016. Our directors know Methanex well, are leaders in their respective fields, and, with our share ownership requirements, are aligned with the interest of shareholders.

A Track Record of Success

Methanex’s Board and management team have established a strong track record of success and creating significant returns for shareholders. Methanex has significantly increased its production capacity while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. Methanex has consistently taken a balanced approach to capital allocation by growing our business to enhance our leadership position in the methanol industry and delivering on our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders through our dividend and share buybacks. Over the last five years we have returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through our dividend and share buybacks in addition to investing over $2 billion in attractive capital projects.

We are extremely disappointed in the approach taken by M&G. M&G’s news release references numerous misstatements, contradictions and factual inaccuracies which we will address in the coming days.

Despite the unnecessary time and money that M&G’s action will require, we remain focused on continuing to deliver on our strategic plan and building long-term value for all shareholders. We believe we are well positioned to meet our financial commitments, pursue our growth opportunities and deliver on our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

