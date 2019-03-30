30/03/2019 19:09:29

White House Proclaims April 2019 as Second Chance Month

The White House, Washington, D.C., March 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The White House, Washington, D.C.Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump proclaimed April 2019 as Second Chance Month for the second consecutive year.  The Second Chance Month proclamation was signed by the President at the White House late Friday.

“We are thrilled that President Trump has taken another bold move in helping Prison Fellowship and more than 270 organizations fight for those who have paid their debt to society,” said James Ackerman,President and Chief Executive Officer for Prison Fellowship.  “After signing the historic FIRST STEP Act into law in December of 2018, President Trump continues to stand up for those who face tens of thousands of barriers to education, jobs, housing, and the things they need to lead a full and productive life.  This will help us to continue fighting for those 70 million Americans with criminal records—one in three adults—who wish to regain their dignity and make important contributions to society.”

“We applaud President Trump for continuing to recognize and celebrate our returning neighbors,” said Craig DeRoche, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy for Prison Fellowship.  “This second proclamation gives us hope in our work to help people with a criminal record reach their God-given potential in life.  The barriers placed on people who have paid their debt to society wastes human potential and adds to recidivism, ultimately jeopardizing public safety. By declaring April 2019 as Second Chance Month, this enables us to further educate Americans about these obstacles and work toward solutions that will unlock second chances and create more flourishing communities.”

About Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. With more than 42 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

