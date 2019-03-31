31/03/2019 00:00:00

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Zafgen, Inc. investors (“Zafgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZFGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 11, 2019, the Company revealed that it is shelving another drug due to safety concerns. Testing on the company's lead drug for Type 2 diabetes, ZGN-1061, remains on a clinical hold in the U.S. nearly six months after the FDA voiced concerns about a potential cardiovascular safety risk. Zafgen was forced to stop development of its first diabetes drug, Beloranib, after two clinical trials participants died from blood clots in 2016.

On this news, shares of Zafgen fell $1.71, or 37% to close at $2.89 on March 12, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zafgen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
30 Mar - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on ..
26 Mar - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announce..
13 Mar - 
Zafgen to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:00 ZFGN
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors
30 Mar ZFGN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors
26 Mar ZFGN
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors
13 Mar ZFGN
Zafgen to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
11 Mar ZFGN
Zafgen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Results and Provides Key Program and Business Updates
07 Mar ZFGN
Zafgen to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
06 Mar ZFGN
Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
04 Mar ZFGN
Zafgen, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Priya Singhal as Head of Research and Development
17 Jan ZFGN
Zafgen Announces Positive Results for Second Cohort of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ZGN-1061
03 Dec ZFGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zafgen, Inc. – ZFGN

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Vestas secures 206 MW order in Brazil for the V150-4.2 MW
2
Vestas receives 143 MW order in USA with 30-year service agreement
3
ENGIE places 361 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil
4
Vestas receives 182 MW order in USA
5
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Related stock quotes

Zafgen Inc 2.740 4.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

00:32
Thrift Takes Over at FLW Tour at Grand Lake presented by Mercury Marine
00:00
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors
30 Mar
Bio-on board of directors approves Draft Budget and IAS/IFRS Consolidated Financial Statement at 31 December 2018
30 Mar
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - NAT announces ATM agreement
30 Mar
White House Proclaims April 2019 as Second Chance Month
30 Mar
American Renal Associates Receives an SEC Subpoena; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
30 Mar
Vestas secures 206 MW order in Brazil for the V150-4.2 MW
30 Mar
Vestas receives 143 MW order in USA with 30-year service agreement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
31 March 2019 04:53:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-31 05:53:14 - 2019-03-31 04:53:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY