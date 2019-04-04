04/04/2019 09:13:03

Trading in subscription units (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in myFC Holding AB (127/19)

As from April 5, 2019 Unit Rights issued by myFC Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading in unit rights will continue until April 18, 2019.

 

Instrument:

Subscription units (UR)

Short name:

MYFC UR

Round lot:

1

ISIN code:

SE0012480945

Orderbook ID:

 171905

Market Segment:

 First North STO / 8

Tick size Table:

 MiFID II tick size table / 230

Mic Code:

 FNSE

   

As from April 5, 2019 paid subscription units issued by myFC Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading in paid subscription units will continue until further notice.

   

Instrument:

Paid subscription units (BTU)

Short name:

MYFC BTU

Round lot:

1

ISIN code:

SE0012480952

Orderbook ID:

 171907

Market Segment:

 First North STO / 8

Tick size Table:

 MiFID II tick size table / 230

Mic Code:

 FNSE

   

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank.

For further information, please call Avanza Bank on 08-562 251 21.

 

 

