Food Recall of Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) due to Possible Foreign Material Contamination

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division, is recalling two production dates of Bremer Classic Handheld hot stuffed sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically a hard semi-transparent plastic. There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The frozen Bremer Classic Handheld hot stuffed sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) were sold to ALDI and were produced on February 19 and February 20, 2019. The following products are being recalled: [ View labels (PDF only)]

Cartons, each containing two handheld hot stuffed sandwiches have Best if used by dates of 8/12/20 and 8/13/20; UPC codes are Pepperoni Pizza 041498110116 and Ham & Cheese 041498110109. The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to ALDI stores located in the following states: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Consumers should check their freezers and discard potentially affected products or return to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact J&J Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division, Angela Padgett Food Safety & QA at 856-532-9064 between the hours of 7am-3pm Eastern Standard Time.

Contact: Angela Padgett

JJ Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division

856-532-9064

apadgett@jjsnack.com

