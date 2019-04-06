06/04/2019 03:19:37

Food Recall of Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) due to Possible Foreign Material Contamination

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division, is recalling two production dates of Bremer Classic Handheld hot stuffed sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically a hard semi-transparent plastic.  There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.      

The frozen Bremer Classic Handheld hot stuffed sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) were sold to ALDI and were produced on February 19 and February 20, 2019.  The following products are being recalled: [View labels (PDF only)]

Cartons, each containing two handheld hot stuffed sandwiches have Best if used by dates of 8/12/20 and 8/13/20; UPC codes are Pepperoni Pizza 041498110116 and Ham  & Cheese 041498110109.  The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to ALDI stores located in the following states:  Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.                               

Consumers should check their freezers and discard potentially affected products or return to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact J&J Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division, Angela Padgett Food Safety & QA at 856-532-9064 between the hours of 7am-3pm Eastern Standard Time.

Contact: Angela Padgett

JJ Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division

856-532-9064

apadgett@jjsnack.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/877e0da4-8c40-4164-8375-beb97eb34b7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c709393-1113-45fa-86dc-e7897f34002c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97ecec43-0a4b-4658-a418-e3d55b32e7ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8d7fe56-e22b-4c29-b247-0d75f98a21db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaedd7e1-a9aa-4af8-8f60-16f933b1d1b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78b3c2ef-9c9a-4c7e-b1c3-8c2be2d2c2e5

 

Related content
06 Feb - 
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDE..
05 Feb - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Continen..
28 Jan - 
J & J Snack Foods Reports First Quarter Sales and Earni..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:19 JJSF
Food Recall of Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) due to Possible Foreign Material Contamination
06 Feb JJSF
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
05 Feb CLR
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Continental Resources, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mobile Mini, J & J Snack Foods, Griffon, and Nordson — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
28 Jan JJSF
J & J Snack Foods Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings
16 Jan JJSF
J & J Snack Foods Schedules First Quarter Conference Call
06 Dec JJSF
J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
08 Nov JJSF
Sales and Earnings reported by J & J Snack Foods
30 Oct JJSF
J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL
30 Oct JJSF
Food Recall of Fit & Active Southwest Veggie Stuffed Sandwiches
23 Oct INTU
New Research Coverage Highlights pdvWireless, EPAM, J & J Snack Foods, DAQO New Energy, National Beverage, and Intuit — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Food Recall of Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) due to Possible Foreign Material Contamination
2
Report: Developing Opportunities within Church & Dwight Co., Newpark Resources, Catalent, SJW Group, Entravision Communications, and LRAD — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019
3
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Care.com, Inc. (CRCM)
4
FSIS Recall Release 042-2019 Foreign Materials
5
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Bristow Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Related stock quotes

J & J Snack Foods Corp 154.93 0.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news


Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 April 2019 20:35:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-04-06 21:35:52 - 2019-04-06 20:35:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY