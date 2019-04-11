11/04/2019 03:27:29

CVS APRIL 26 DEADLINE:  Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) from May 21, 2015 through February 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CVS investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cvs-health-corporation&id=1784 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CVS’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with its acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.; and (2) as a result, CVS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

 

 

