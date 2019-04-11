11/04/2019 03:43:17

HIIQ APRIL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – HIIQ

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) from February 28, 2018 through November 27, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Health Insurance Innovations investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 22, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation https://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=health-insurance-innovations-inc&id=1740 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial portion of Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue was derived from third parties; (2) these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell Health Insurance Innovations’ policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact Health Insurance Innovations’ operations; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Health Insurance Innovations’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

