11/04/2019 03:21:30

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of April 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc – AMRN

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from September 24, 2018 through November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Amarin investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation https://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=amarin-corporation-plc&id=1763  or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted concerning its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa, a drug intended to treat cardiovascular disease, were not as positive as Amarin had represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of the REDUCE-IT trial may have increased the rate of cardiovascular events in those patients; and (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

Zahng-Investor-Law.png

Related content
10 Apr - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KHC, AMRN, UMC and INGN: Levi &..
09 Apr - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KHC, T, AMRN and MBT: Levi & Ko..
09 Apr - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investo..
Related debate
28 Mar - 
Så skete der åbenbart lidt i nat. ADA har g..
24 Mar - 
Tak for chartet. Jeg cashede ud med lidt gevinst lidt s..
19 Mar - 
Ja en markant dobbelttop skal man altid have respekt fo..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:21 AMRN
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of April 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc – AMRN
10 Apr KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KHC, AMRN, UMC and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Apr T
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KHC, T, AMRN and MBT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Apr KHC
INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In AMRN, KHC, DPLO or VNDA To Contact The Firm
07 Apr AMRN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Amarin Corporation plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AMRN
05 Apr AMRN
Class Action Reminder – AKRX, HIIQ & AMRN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
03 Apr AMRN
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STMP, AMRN, HCSG and USX
02 Apr AMRN
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Amarin Corporation To Contact The Firm
02 Apr AMRN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMRN CTL USX NTNX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
01 Apr CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAG, AMRN, SYNH and ARA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Start of Day
2
Capgemini immerses itself in a new IT services contract with BAE Systems Marine
3
Start of Day Message
4
The sales of AB Vilkyskiu pienine group March 2019
5
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NIO Inc. – NIO

Related stock quotes

Amarin Corporation plc -.. 19.46 2.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

03:44
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NIO Inc. – NIO
03:43
HIIQ APRIL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – HIIQ
03:39
DPLO APRIL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.– DPLO
03:33
BPI NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. – BPI
03:27
CVS APRIL 26 DEADLINE:  Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 April 2019 04:36:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190410.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-04-11 05:36:07 - 2019-04-11 04:36:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY