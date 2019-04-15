14/04/2019 23:00:00

Sensata Technologies to Exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019, the 18th International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition

SWINDON, United Kingdom and SHANGHAI, China, April 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a global automotive and industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, announced that it is making its debut at the 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition from April 16-25. At the show, Sensata will highlight its innovations in electrification, smart & connected systems, autonomy and vehicle health monitoring, as well as its complete portfolio of mission-critical sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle off road (HVOR) industries.

Sensata offers a broad product portfolio and has decades of proven expertise developing products for extremely demanding automotive and HVOR applications that enables Sensata to provide the highest level of quality, service and technical expertise.

“Sensata is a leading provider of the fundamental building blocks essential to a connected, smart, electrified and ultimately autonomous world,” said Martha Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer. “We offer differentiated solutions and the ability to adapt and leverage our technologies and capabilities for new applications as megatrends shape the industries we serve. These solutions help our customers safely deliver a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world and we look forward to showcasing them in Shanghai.”

“We are pleased to bring our portfolio of sensors and systems to the show and look forward to collaborating closely with our customers in China. Our local capabilities coupled with our vast global footprint, and high level of expertise and experience leading new advancements across the automotive and HVOR industries position Sensata well to support our customers as megatrend technologies reshape the concepts of mobility and propulsion,” said Jing Chang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia.

Over 50 Sensata devices and systems can be found on automotive and heavy duty vehicles worldwide where they are integral in applications to support electrification, and in engine, exhaust, transmission, chassis, tire pressure monitoring, and vehicle health and safety systems. Sensata’s products help improve safety, efficiency, comfort and performance for millions of people every day.

Sensata will feature its complete product portfolio in automotive and HVOR sensors and systems at booth 6BE020 in Hall 6.2. Stop by or arrange a meeting with our team at the show to see how Sensata can help empower innovation in your next vehicle application.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Joshua Young

(508) 236-2196

Joshua.young@sensata.com            

Media:

Alexia Taxiarchos

(508) 236-1761

ataxiarchos@sensata.com

sen_clr_v_rgb.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
10 Apr
 
Kære alle. Af respekt for mere end 240 like af indlægget, kommer hermed en opdatering. https://www.e..
37
09 Apr
GIS
Jeg havde egentlig taenkt mig at skrive et blog-indlaeg da $GIS kom med Q3-regnskab 20. marts, men j..
36
13 Apr
TEVA
TheNote: Stigendende priser: Hvis man kigge på Walmarts seneste regnskab kan man se at deres omsætni..
21
11 Apr
DANSKE
Danske Bank er ikke de eneste der har sparket bolden i eget mål. Det samme gælder danske politikere ..
19
10 Apr
 
Jeg kan ikke lade vær med at se adskillige folk herinde poste den ene teori efter den anden om hvord..
19
09 Apr
ROV
I årtier har Rovsing stået mig meget nær. Jeg var heldig, at Søren Anker i 1979 hentede mig til CRI ..
18
11 Apr
DANSKE
Artiklen drejer sig om Lektor Raaballe, ikke om Danske Bank. Han har en teori om at man skal bruge m..
14
10 Apr
PNDORA
https://finans.dk/erhverv/ECE11308524/pandora-vil-booste-salget-af-smykker-i-kina/   Pandora redegør..
14
10 Apr
 
Alpenyt er udelukket fordi han ikke opførte sig som han skulle. Det er vel svar nok. Det er et anlig..
14
08 Apr
PNDORA
Kan I hos EI virkelig accepterer en sådan misvisende overskrift på en tråd i jeres forum, hvor I har..
14

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Oklahoma’s Upshaw Leads Wire-To-Wire, Wins FLW Tour on Cherokee Lake Presented by Lowrance
2
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details
3
Sensata Technologies to Exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019, the 18th International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition
4
INGENICO GROUP: Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation
5
Kvika banki hf.: Positive profit announcement

Latest news

02:22
Oklahoma’s Upshaw Leads Wire-To-Wire, Wins FLW Tour on Cherokee Lake Presented by Lowrance
14 Apr
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details
14 Apr
Sensata Technologies to Exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019, the 18th International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition
14 Apr
INGENICO GROUP: Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation
14 Apr
PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in March 2019
14 Apr
Kvika banki hf.: Positive profit announcement
14 Apr
Summit Presents In Vivo Proof of Concept Data for New Mechanism Antibiotics Targeting Enterobacteriaceae in Oral Session at ECCMID 2019
14 Apr
Upshaw Leads Field into Final Day of FLW Tour on Cherokee Lake Presented by Lowrance
14 Apr
THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST ANNOUNCES 2019-2020 PITTSBURGH DANCE COUNCIL SERIES

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 April 2019 04:07:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190410.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-04-15 05:07:09 - 2019-04-15 04:07:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY