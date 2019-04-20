Casino Group: The Casino Group takes note of Standard & Poor’s decision and remains focused on its strategic and financial objectives for 2019-2021

Paris, 20 April 2019,

The Casino Group takes note of Standard & Poor’s decision to downgrade its financial rating from BB negative outlook to BB- negative outlook.

This change in rating has no impact on the availability or cost of the Group's financial resources.

As at 31 December 2018, Casino had €5.0 billion liquidity in France, composed of a gross cash position of €2.1 billion and confirmed credit lines of €2.9 billion with an average maturity of 2.4 years.

The Group, focused on the dynamic achievement of its strategic and financial objectives announced for 2019-2021, has recently increased its asset disposal plan target by €1 billion to at least €2.5 billion by the first quarter of 2020. It also plans to generate, beyond and above this disposal plan, free cash-flow in France of €500 million per year, enabling it to cover its dividends and financial expenses.

As a reminder, Casino has been rated Ba3 negative outlook by Moody's since April 2, 2019.

