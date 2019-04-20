EOS Macau Summit 2019 Successfully Held on Chinese Lantern Festival

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EOS Macau Summit 2019" was successfully held in Macau on Chinese Lantern Festival, 2019. More than 300 guests and shareholders came from Taiwan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States and attended the warm summit at the convention center of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. The purpose of the summit was reporting to all distributors and shareholders on the operation and the latest progress of EOS business in 2018, and introducing the EOS Group's success in collaboration with various enterprises. The summit was held on a special date, the Chinese Lantern Festival, for the EOS family to reunite in Macau and shared the joy of the Chinese New Year.

Mr. Yang, He Xiang, the President of EOS Group, gave a briefing to the shareholders to illustrate the profitability of 2018, and introduced the representatives of EOS’ Strategic Partners attending the summit. In addition, Mr. Yang gave a detailed introduction about the unique ceramic speakers developed by A-BEST Company, an affiliate of EOS Group, and the market prospects of this product. All participants responded with warm applause and expressed optimism about the market value growth of entire EOS enterprises.

Mr. Yang strongly expressed his determination of expanding the scale of EOS's business, and indicated the strategy to make EOS INC. stock grow rapidly on the OTC market and to be listed on NASDAQ in the near future. Accordingly, the representatives from Henan, Foshan and Hangzhou, in their speech, also expressed their confidence in the company's development and their gratitude for President Yang’s efforts.

All guests were invited to the reunion banquet with sumptuous meals and hot floor shows in the evening. The EOS headquarters also provided surprising bonuses and lucky draws, which made this banquet a complete success in a warm atmosphere. Looking ahead at the development of 2019 from this summit, Mr. Yang said “Well begun is half done.”

ABOUT EOS INC.: EOS Inc. (OTC:EOSS) is a holding company registered in Nevada, USA, who has a vast distribution network of associates with many dealer companies providing health care, beauty care, and environment friendly cleaning products in Asia.

Since the first quarter of 2017, EOS Inc. has aggressively expanded its marketing channels in China and Southeast Asian countries. Its products are positively confirmed in these markets. The opening of the flagship stores in Nanning and Foshan are its new milestone.

Accordingly, after the flagship stores opened in Singapore, the associate EOS sales teams in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia are also taking moves aggressively.

On May 3rd, 2017, EOS Inc. acquired Emperor Star trading company in Taipei, Taiwan to strengthen their business in the aforesaid areas.

For more information on EOS, Inc. please visit the website: https://eosinc999.us/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in EOS Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EOS INC. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Frank Jia, frank.ctc@eosinc999.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504bc583-a8e5-4e63-99bc-ebd5dd38d475