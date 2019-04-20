20/04/2019 03:50:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, CAG, KHC, BPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Class Period: 5/21/2015 - 2/20/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

Class Period: 6/27/2018 - 12/19/2018; shares issued either in or after the October 2018 public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cag/.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Class Period: 7/6/2015 - 2/21/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 25, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-khc/.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI), now Zovio Inc. (ZVO)

Class Period: 3/8/2016 - 3/7/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 10, 2019

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bpi/.

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

