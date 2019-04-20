Sprouts Empowers Guests with Environmentally Friendly Tips and Resources During Earth Month

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is inspiring guests to celebrate Earth Month throughout April with educational tips and resources at sprouts.com/earth-month . In addition to offering green living materials, the healthy grocer announced 2018 sustainability results and details on its annual roundup to support local health and wellness causes.

Sprouts.com “Goes Green” with Healthy Living Tips

From shopping organic and bulk foods, to fair trade and sustainable seafood products, there are many ways to shop at Sprouts that are also friendly to our earth. Sprouts.com/earth-month celebrates these green options and inspires shoppers with at-home activities on how to reduce food waste , recycle , compost and create natural cleaners .

2018 Sustainability Results

Beyond offering neighborhoods from coast to coast access to fresh, natural and organic products at great prices, Sprouts is dedicated to operating and growing responsibly by building a business that focuses on the environment, product sourcing, team members and local communities. A full report of Sprouts’ 2018 sustainability and social initiatives is now available for download at about.sprouts.com/sustainability . Highlights include:

Sprouts furthered its sustainability commitments by focusing on programs that reduce waste and relieve hunger by donating 27 million pounds of food to local food banks, diverting 37 million pounds of food to outlets such as cattle farms and compost facilities, and recycling 91 million pounds of cardboard.

Sprouts continues to curate innovative, healthy products across the store with unique attributes that are responsibly sourced. Sprouts advanced its sustainable seafood policy, leading to approximately 100% of Sprouts' fresh and frozen seafood being sourced from vendors that are either certified sustainable, participating in a Fishery or Aquaculture Improvement Program, or are well-managed fisheries.

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $2 million in nonprofit donations, providing critical funding to health and wellness programs empowering the next generation to live a healthier life.

Foundation Roundup

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation helps individuals, especially children, to live healthier lives by supporting programs which teach nutrition education and increase access to fresh, nutritious food. Sprouts shoppers can support local organizations in their communities between April 24 and May 1, by participating in the in-store register roundup donating change from their visits. Complete details can be found at sprouts.com/foundation .

