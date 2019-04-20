20/04/2019 01:00:00

Sprouts Empowers Guests with Environmentally Friendly Tips and Resources During Earth Month

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is inspiring guests to celebrate Earth Month throughout April with educational tips and resources at sprouts.com/earth-month. In addition to offering green living materials, the healthy grocer announced 2018 sustainability results and details on its annual roundup to support local health and wellness causes.

Sprouts.com “Goes Green” with Healthy Living Tips

From shopping organic and bulk foods, to fair trade and sustainable seafood products, there are many ways to shop at Sprouts that are also friendly to our earth. Sprouts.com/earth-month celebrates these green options and inspires shoppers with at-home activities on how to reduce food waste, recycle, compost and create natural cleaners.

2018 Sustainability Results

Beyond offering neighborhoods from coast to coast access to fresh, natural and organic products at great prices, Sprouts is dedicated to operating and growing responsibly by building a business that focuses on the environment, product sourcing, team members and local communities. A full report of Sprouts’ 2018 sustainability and social initiatives is now available for download at about.sprouts.com/sustainability. Highlights include:

  • Sprouts furthered its sustainability commitments by focusing on programs that reduce waste and relieve hunger by donating 27 million pounds of food to local food banks, diverting 37 million pounds of food to outlets such as cattle farms and compost facilities, and recycling 91 million pounds of cardboard.

  • Sprouts continues to curate innovative, healthy products across the store with unique attributes that are responsibly sourced. Sprouts advanced its sustainable seafood policy, leading to approximately 100% of Sprouts' fresh and frozen seafood being sourced from vendors that are either certified sustainable, participating in a Fishery or Aquaculture Improvement Program, or are well-managed fisheries.

  • The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $2 million in nonprofit donations, providing critical funding to health and wellness programs empowering the next generation to live a healthier life.

Foundation Roundup

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation helps individuals, especially children, to live healthier lives by supporting programs which teach nutrition education and increase access to fresh, nutritious food. Sprouts shoppers can support local organizations in their communities between April 24 and May 1, by participating in the in-store register roundup donating change from their visits. Complete details can be found at sprouts.com/foundation.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts’ welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Contact: 602-682-3173, media@sprouts.com 

image001.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Apr
I:SP500
  Hejsa.   Lige lidt læsestof til påsken.   Langsigtet konjunktur:   Overraskende stigning i de le..
47
18 Apr
 
Jeg har modtaget flg. fra Delfin : "Nå, så er jeg blokeret på EI. Hvorfor ved jeg ikke. Jeg har ikke..
36
17 Apr
VELO
  Den eneste TA-ekspert var for mig alpehue, og nogle ganske få andre. Langt de fleste, som udtaler ..
28
15 Apr
VELO
Solen skinner++Envarsus viser vejen med endnu engang rigtig gode data. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov..
24
17 Apr
 
EI hvorfor har I slettet mit indlæg 414414 og hele debatten om hvad en moderater bør blande sig i ? ..
21
20 Apr
NOVO-B
En lille påskehilsen fra Alpe, med mulighed for Novo.   https://invst.ly/al3nf  
16
17 Apr
TEVA
Den er også svær lige nu fordi mange korte og lange signaler krydser ind over hinanden lige nu. Men ..
11
15 Apr
VWS
Vestas i 600.. 😊 Det er en stor dag... Tillykke til de tålmodige og trofaste aktionærer.. Endelig ..
11
18 Apr
 
Hej CasHolm   da du har en alder af 12 år syntes jeg at det er vigtigt at du gøre op med dig selv om..
10
17 Apr
 
Hej 'outlook', dit opslag blev slettet fordi det ikke omhandlede markedet eller værdipapirer på noge..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sprint Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Latest news

03:29
Sprint Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
20 Apr
Casino Group: The Casino Group takes note of Standard & Poor’s decision and remains focused on its strategic and financial objectives for 2019-2021
20 Apr
EOS Macau Summit 2019 Successfully Held on Chinese Lantern Festival
20 Apr
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, CAG, KHC, BPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
20 Apr
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN
20 Apr
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS DPLO, BA, WTW, CTL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
20 Apr
CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT
20 Apr
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
20 Apr
FLEX LTD. SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Ltd. - FLEX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 April 2019 10:07:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190410.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-04-21 11:07:33 - 2019-04-21 10:07:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY