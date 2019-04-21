21/04/2019 03:29:04

Sprint Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, April 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Sprint Corp. (“Sprint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On April 17, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “Sprint Tells Regulators Its Business Is Worse Than Earlier Portrayed.” This article states in pertinent part that, “[Sprint] has touted adding new wireless connections for six straight quarters. What it didn’t say until now is that many of those gains were free lines or existing customers that switched services.” The article further states that Sprint’s “recent gains in so-called postpaid connections… were driven by free lines given to existing Sprint customers.”

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/sprint.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

