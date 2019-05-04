04/05/2019 19:01:28

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of holders of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (“Mellanox”) (NASDAQ GS: MLNX) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Mellanox by NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) announced on March 11, 2019 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Mellanox and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Kent v. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., Case No. 1:19-cv-03961 (S.D.N.Y.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On March 10, 2019, Mellanox entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with NVIDIA.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Mellanox will receive $125.00 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Mellanox’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Mellanox’s financial advisors.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Mellanox common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 3, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

